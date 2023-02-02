Temple (FOX 44) — Tens of thousands of people in Central Texas lost power this week because of our frigid weather. One of the biggest causes for the electricity disruption is downed trees and branches.

The pictures above are from a FOX 44 News viewer in Temple. You can see how the branches and limbs are loaded down with ice, making many of them snap. If you have similar pictures, please send them to news@kwkt.com.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging people to report damage through its Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey.

There is a tutorial video to help people navigate the system on the site. You can also find a list of, “Currently Active Incidents” including the ice storm that is just wrapping up.

Clicking on that event will take you to a survey form to complete. It is in English and Spanish.