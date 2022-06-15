TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Fire and Rescue were dispatched at 5:39 p.m. to the area of N. 15th St.

Upon arrival to 1800 N. 15th St., firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residential structure with two side buildings and vehicles located in front of the garage.

Three occupants are displaced from the residence but they were all able to get out without injury.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 11 apparatus and 24 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on-scene. Fire crews remain on-scene.

Residents should avoid the area, as roads are still closed.