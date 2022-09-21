KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents from four units have been displaced in a Killeen apartment fire. Two animals also died in the fire.

The City of Killeen says its Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, which was at a two-story apartment in the 1200 block of College Street. Crews saw black smoke coming from a second-floor apartment door and window, and the Killeen Police Department evacuated homes of adjacent residents. Crews did not find any residents inside, although one dog and one cat were confirmed dead.

The fire was put out by 3:42 p.m. Crews say the fire started in a closet containing the HVAC air handler and water heater. There was one unit heavily damaged by flames, and units adjacent to and below the apartment which caught fire experienced water damage.

Residents from four units have been displaced, and the City of Killeen’s Emergency Management team is assisting the families and connecting them to the American Red Cross.