Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble’s retirement ceremony is set for Thursday, January 12th.

Kimble announced his plans to retire in December. He was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He was sworn in as a Texas Police Officer on February 16th, 2018.

The retirement ceremony will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on South W S Young Drive at 2 p.m.

Before moving to Central Texas, Kimble was the Police Chief of Spring Lake, North Carolina Police Department.

His career also includes 20 years with the Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Department and two years with the Fayetteville State University Police Department.

Chief Kimble holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Liberty University and an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice from Central Texas College.

After being hired, Kimble said his main goal is making the city safer for everyone because the people of Killeen deserve it.