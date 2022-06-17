KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is supporting several Juneteenth events this weekend, including a parade going through downtown – leading to several street closures.

The Killeen branch of the NAACP will be hosting a parade beginning at City Hall (101 North College Street) at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will begin going east on Avenue D, then head north on 8th Street and west on Sprott Street, and south on Gray Street. The route continues west on Avenue C and south on College street, then ends back at City Hall. Residents should be aware that these roads will be blocked off from other traffic.

You can view the map below.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

Also on Saturday, the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual 5K at 8:00 a.m. at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center (2201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard). They are also hosting a family day festival, where Police Chief Charles Kimble will participate in the dunking booth. Other activities include a puppet show and business grant awards.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

To kick off the weekend, the Killeen NAACP will be hosting a pageant at Central Texas College at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

For information on the local NAACP Juneteenth events (pageant and parade), you can call (254) 338-1562. For questions about Innovation Black Chamber events, you can contact grand-events@innovationBCC.org or call (254) 415-9951.

Juneteenth became an official Texas holiday on January 1, 1980, and became a federal holiday in June 2021. This celebration marks the date that enslaved African-Americans in Texas were notified of their freedom, which was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation outlawed slavery.