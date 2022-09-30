FORT WORTH / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials have announced road construction which started at Belton Lake in August will continue into the winter months.

Due to routine use, road conditions in many of the parks have started to deteriorate. Belton Lake will temporarily close some of its parks and boat ramps around the lake to allow time for construction and repairs to take place.

These parks include the continued closure of Arrowhead Point and Miller Springs, along with new closures at Live Oak Ridge and Temple’s Lake Park beginning October 1. The Corps plans to re-open the parks as the construction is completed.

The current schedule is to have all construction completed by March 2023. Belton Lake hopes to improve these parks by creating safer roads for visitors to use.

The USACE encourages anyone with questions about these closures to contact the Belton Lake Office at 254-742-3050.