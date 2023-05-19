KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – If you like to go to the rodeo, then Killeen is the place to be this weekend!

Rodeo Killeen is back for its 76th year, and continues to host a family-friendly experience that also educates and entertains crowds, supports Texas youth, showcases the Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community.

In addition to all the barrel racing, calf roping and bull riding attendees have come to expect, there is a brand new event for 2023 – Mutton Bustin’! Parents can sign up their child ages four through nine years old at 6 p.m. on the same day of the competitions. There is a 55 pound weight limit.

All the fun will take place at the Killeen Rodeo Arena, located at 3201 S W.S. Young Drive. The pre-show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, with the rodeo lasting from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night.

Friday is City of Killeen Employee Night, where employees can get free entry with a valid employee ID. Saturday is Educators Night (KISD, CTC, TAMUCT), where there is free entry for faculty and staff with a valid employee ID.

Tickets cost $13 in advance for adults, and $15 at the gate. Children can go for $8 in advance, and for $10 at the gate. Children ages six and under can get in for free! Advance tickets are available at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, First National Bank Texas, the Fort Hood National Bank, Cavender’s and Nyle Maxwell Killeen.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit the official website here.