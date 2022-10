ROGERS, Texas (FOX 44) – Rogers City Hall is closed on Friday, October 14, due to a staff shortage.

The City took the time to apologize to citizens for any inconvenience. People can make payments in the dropbox to the left of the door, or online at www.cityofrogerstx.gov.

For any sewer, water, or garbage related emergencies, citizens can call 254-642-3312, and will be automatically transferred to the person on-call.