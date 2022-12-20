Bell County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Tuesday morning near Academy.

According to troopers, a 2011 Ford Edge was going south on SH95 around 6 a.m. when it left the road about a mile south of Academy. The car hit a culvert and then rolled multiple times before coming to a start.

Troopers say 25-year-old Sergio Molina Hernandez of Fort Worth was behind the wheel. He was thrown out of the car during the crash.

A Justice of the Peace pronounced Hernandez deceased at the scene. His family has been notified.

The crash is currently under investigation.