Temple (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one woman and injured three other people Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the crash happened in the 5100 block of S. General Bruce Drive around 1:38 p.m. They say one car going south on I-35 had four people inside.

That vehicle crashed with a second, killing one woman. Two more women were injured and are in Baylor Scott and White Temple in critical condition. One man received minor injuries. No one in the second vehicle was injured.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.