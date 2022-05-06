Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 36-year-old Round Rock man has been charged with sexually assaulting an eleven-year-old Killeen girl, and is now in the Bell County Jail.

The U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Christopher Laurence Ponce around 1:10 p.m. on April 28 in the 2300 block of East Old Settlers Boulevard on a Killeen Police Department warrant, and initially took him to the Williamson County Jail.

Ponce has since been transferred to the Bell County Jail, where he remained in custody on Friday in lieu of a $200,000 bond on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

It was on October 30, 2021 that an eleven-year-old girl made an outcry that she was sexually assaulted by someone known to her at a home on Wolf Street in Killeen.

During their investigation, Killeen detectives developed Ponce as a suspect and had obtained the warrant for his arrest.