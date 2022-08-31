TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A common way for young teenagers to earn money is babysitting – a job that requires a lot of responsibility.

The injury prevention team at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s is providing Safe Sitter courses to prepare teens in case of an emergency.

The courses are designed to prepare students in 6th through 8th grade how to be safe when they’re watching siblings, babysitting or home alone.

“We were interested to know what we do in case of emergency,” attendee Malaya Lucia said.

Malaya and Derian Lucia took the courses recently because they have younger siblings.

“It’s going to help us when our mom is going to go to the grocery store and we can babysit while she does that, so it’ll make it faster and easier for her,” Derian Lucia said.

“It’s wonderful for that 6th to 8th grade range to do some critical thinking skills that haven’t quite developed yet, so in an emergency or maybe even in a minor situation, they can think through the problem and fix it,” trauma coordinator Krista Easley said.”

The course includes safety skills such as what to do in a power outage, choking rescue and CPR, managing behavior, and life and business skills.

“You never know when your child or someone else’s child, the most precious thing in your life, is in a situation that these skills can come back and help them,” Easley said.

The Lucias say they feel ready to help in their house if anything goes wrong.

“We want to take care of our younger siblings, and we want to make sure they’re going to be okay and have the correct care that they need,” Malaya Lucia said. “Now we can teat emergencies in our house even if our mom is here or our mom is not here,” Derian Lucia said.

These are skills that can carry out through countless situations for the rest of their lives.

“At home alone, or if they’re with their friends at school even, any of these skills be implemented across the board,” Easley said.

Starting in September, the classes are every second Saturday of the month, and they are $65. To sign up visit this link.