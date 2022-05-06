BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District has released its Safety Plan for Belton High School when classes resume on Monday.

The district says safety is always a priority for the campus, and knows that enhancing adult presence will help bring comfort to students, staff, and parents.

Below are the additional safety measures in place beginning this Monday and through the remainder of the school year:

· Increased number of law enforcement officers on campus (both inside and outside)

· Additional staff assigned to common areas for supervision during passing periods, as well as before and after school

· Staff assigned to monitoring restrooms

· Revised pass systems for classrooms

· All students will report to 1st period when they arrive to campus. Grab and Go breakfast will be available

· The Fort Hood Adopt-A-Unit will be on hand for support

The district also says the emotional well-being of the students is important. A counseling team is available for all students and staff who need support. There is a system in place for teachers to send students to the counselors as needed. People can also feel free to contact a counselor for additional assistance.

Therapy dogs will also be on campus for students this Monday.