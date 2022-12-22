SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire.

The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.

(Courtesy: Salado Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Salado Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Salado Volunteer Fire Department)

The Wild Angels Boutique, located at 110 S. Main Street, was fully-involved in flames when first responders arrived on scene. A neighboring structure was also damaged in the fire.

There is no suspected criminal activity associated with this event. The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.