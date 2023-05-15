SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – Last Monday, a verbal threat was made at Salado Middle School.

According to Dr. Michael Novotny, “A lot of misinformation that’s been shared via social media and word of mouth that is just not accurate. It was actually a question to another student in class and a teacher overheard it. That was a very inappropriate question. And again, it was promptly reported and quickly investigated and thoroughly investigated.”

Parents in the district are upset because they were not aware of the potential threat until Friday when the Salado Police Department posted on social media, later taking it down.

The comment was seen as a potential threat of violence.

According to a Salado ISD parent “this was not the first or second threat, but our district has not been proactive with and not been transparent with our informed parents.”

Teachers are concerned for their safety as well, one teacher who chose to remain anonymous says, “we are very fearful because we have been told to stay quiet for so long.” The assistant principle of Thomas Arnold Elementary recently resigned.

A Salado ISD parent says she was informed that she had resigned because she wasn’t being supported by the district after being physically and violently hurt on multiple occasions.

According to teachers and parents the majority of threats have come from children within the special education program. Right now, Salado ISD does not have an alternative school for ages 11 and under and parents feel this could be a potential solution.

The superintendent says, “We are limited in what we can share because of that federal law, the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act. However, we are going to review our communication strategies to try to prevent this misinformation being shared, you know, so we’re going to do our best within the law.”