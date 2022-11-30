SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Salado!

The annual Salado Lighted Christmas Parade returns on Thursday night. The event will kick off at 371 South Main Street at 6 p.m. – at the corner of the Sugar Shack and the Stagecoach Inn. The parade will rune south to north along Main Street and end at the Salado Civic Center, located at 671 N Main Street.

The Salado Chamber of Commerce says that lighted sidewalks are available for the entire parade route. Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, Brookshires Shopping Center and alongside city streets.