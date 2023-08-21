SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A weekend event in Salado is under investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at approximately 7:18 p.m. Saturday to reports of a firearm being brandished by an individual in the 100 block of Ranger Road in Salado. It was reported that a man chased several juveniles after they rang his doorbell and ran away.

The juveniles reported the man to have displayed and fired a firearm. Deputies found the suspect and took statements from both him and witnesses. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident. The Sheriff’s Office says that it recognizes there is significant community interest in this case, and more information is forthcoming.