BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The TxDOT Waco District will begin a project in Bell County that will reconstruct FM 2115 from I-35 to FM 487.

Reconstruction will include rehabilitation of the roadway and widen the shoulders within the project limits. The project is set to begin Monday, May 16, which will include daily traffic impacts and traffic control operations.

The project is set to complete in summer 2023.

The goal of the project is to increase safety in the area with an improved driving surfaces and larger shoulders. The 6.1-mile project will cost approximately $7.2 million.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, however, TxDOT encourages motorists to mind their speed and eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.