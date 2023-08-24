Salado, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 17-year-old from Salado was killed in a major crash on Thursday morning.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 7:30 a.m. on FM-2484, near Triangle Road, southwest of Salado.

Sgt. Washko said a 2014 Nissan 370Z operated by the teen was going west on FM-2484 and was passing another motorist in a no-passing zone. The Nissan collided with a 2018 Honda Odyssey van occupied by two adults and two children from Killeen.

The Nissan then collided head-on with a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer operated by a 58-year-old man from Harker Heights.

The teen driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

The occupants of the Honda and the Freightliner were not injured.