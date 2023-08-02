Temple, TX (FOX 44) – This summer at the Salvation Army is different than last year.

“It’s a lot hotter this summer and so there’s a lot more people coming in, and we’re open a lot more than we were last year,” says Paul Carr, Salvation Army budget chair.

The Mclane Center of Hope helps about 30 people a day escape the heat — from one in the afternoon until eight in the evening.

“Obviously, with the summer heat being so hot that extreme this summer, it’s important to help people survive,” says Carr.

There’s a number of reasons people visit the cooling center–from not having have adequate cooling at their home, to those who are homeless.

“This street is very busy for homeless,” Carr says.

You don’t even have to step inside to receive free water.

“For those folks who are out and about, we have a cooler outside that’s full of ice and cold water, and we keep it stocked,” says Carr.

The Salvation Army says it has been serving hundreds of extra evening meals because of the cooling center.

“So that has definitely impacted our food budget,” says the budget chair.

The organization is asking for donations of any kind–so they can continue their mission.

“We absolutely need the help. We have served over 400 additional meals in for the community,” adds Carr.

To donate, visit the Mcclane Center of Hope located at 419 W Avenue G in Temple from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.