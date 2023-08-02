BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County has already seen 24 days of temperatures over 100 degrees, and the Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope continues to serve those experiencing homelessness by providing a cool and safe place to get out of the heat.

The Center of Hope is located in Temple at 419 West Avenue G. According to Capt. David Beckham, “The doors are open during the hottest part of each day from 1 pm until 8 pm. This is for anyone needing a place to cool off. Those taking advantage of the Cooling Center are invited to share the evening meal with our clients and staff. There is no charge for any services at The Salvation Army. Safety is our concern for our neighbors during the heat of the summer. We want them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”

Capt. Beckham also stated, “Since opening the cooling center in June and through the end of July, The McLane Center of Hope has served over 400 extra evening meals. We are happy to be of service, but this has put a strain on our food budget. We would gladly welcome financial assistance from the community to help offset the increased food cost.”

The Salvation Arny says that as a nonprofit, officers, staff and volunteers work hard all throughout the year to raise funds to provide basic services – including shelter, meals and emergency financial assistance year-round.

To make a donation, or for more information about the cooling station, you can call the Salvation Army at 254-774-9961, go online at salvationarmybellcounty.org or stop by 419 West Avenue G in Temple.