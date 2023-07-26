BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope continues to help provide a cool and safe place to get out of the summer heat.

Aux. Capt. Dawn Beckham says the Center has been averaging about 30 people a day. Some of them are homeless, while others are living in houses without adequate cooling.

According to Capt. David Beckham, “The doors will open during the hottest part of each day starting at 1 p.m. People will be allowed to stay until 8 p.m. This is for anyone needing a place to cool off. They will be able to have the evening meal in our dining area. There is no charge for any services at The Salvation Army. No pets are allowed in the cooling station. We just want those in need to be safe during the heat of the summer and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”

Capt. Beckham continued, “Since opening the cooling center, The McLane Center of Hope has served more than 30 extra meals every evening. We could use assistance from the community to help offset the increased food cost.”

The Salvation Army Officers, staff and volunteers work throughout the year to raise funds to accomodate shelter, meals and emergency financial assistance in Temple and Bell County.

“The practical, financial support of our community makes it possible for us to help those in need every day of the year,” Beckham said. “Your support means that The Salvation Army is here to keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills, provide a hot meal and cup of coffee to a first responder working during times of disaster, and provide a cool, safe place for someone experiencing homelessness when temperatures are excessively hot or a warm shelter and cup of hot coffee with excessively cold temps.”

The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope is located at 419 West Avenue G in Temple. To make a donation, or for more information about the cooling station, you can call 254-774-9961, visit salvationarmybellcounty.org or stop by 419 West Avenue G.