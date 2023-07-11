BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – More Central Texans are seeking assistance from The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope during the summer heat.

The organization says high electric bills put a financial squeeze on families living paycheck to paycheck, and the forecast for more triple-digit temperatures this month threatens many Central Texans with the choice of running the air conditioner or paying other bills. For families whose children usually eat free at schools, the summer break means children eat at home, which also adds to grocery bills.

“We are having more calls every day requesting assistance with paying utility bills,” said Capt. David Beckham. “We are asking our community to help those families who are struggling and making those hard decisions of which bill to pay, put gas in the car to get to work or buy groceries.”

Financial donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army of Bell County at PO Box 1884, Temple, TX 76503 or can be made online at salvationarmybellcounty.org.

Assisting people with paying a utility or rent bill is part of the Salvation Army’s efforts to prevent homelessness. “Many people are just scraping by, and a single big bill can cause utilities to be cut off or for them to be evicted,” Beckham said. “Sometimes a helping hand keeps someone in their home and off the streets. Our clients are countywide, with half in Temple/Belton and half in greater Killeen.”

The McLane Center of Hope is also offering a cooling center for those experiencing homelessness or without air conditioning. “On hot days with excessive humidity, we will open our building during the hottest part of the day so those in need can come in off the streets and stay cool, hydrated and safe,” Beckham said.

Homeless prevention also includes offering food to hungry families. “Requests for assistance from our food pantry have been steadily increasing,” said Aux. Captain Dawn Beckham. “Although we receive some food from the Central Texas Food Bank, we are always needing donations of nonperishable items such as peanut butter, canned/pouched meats, pasta sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, cereal and oatmeal.” Donations of food items are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 am until 12 noon and 1 pm until 4 pm.

The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple, located at 419 West Avenue G, is always open and provides housing-focused shelter for homeless men, women and families all year-round. The officers, staff, and volunteers are working hard all throughout the year to raise essential funds to make basic services possible in Temple and Bell County – including shelter, meals and emergency financial assistance .

“The practical, financial support of our community makes it possible for us to help those in need every day of the year,” Beckham said. “Your support means that The Salvation Army is here to keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills, provide a hot meal and cup of coffee to a first responder working during times of disaster, and provide a cool, safe place for someone experiencing homelessness when temperatures are excessively hot.”

For more information about the cooling station, the food pantry or other needs, you can call the Salvation Army at 254-774-9961.