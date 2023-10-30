BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army in Bell County is working to help those experiencing homelessness and provide a warm, safe place to get out of the cold.

The organization’s Warming Center will open at 7 p.m. Monday, and guests are welcome to stay until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Breakfast will be provided. The plan is to have the Warming Center open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The weather will be monitored to see if additional nights are needed.

The Salvation Army shelter in Temple is located at 419 West Avenue G. Staff members say the Center is always open and provides overnight shelter for men, women, and families all year-round. Service dogs only are allowed in the Center, but needs to able to be kenneled/crated inside the building.

To make a donation, or for more information about the warming station and inclement weather shelter, you can call The Salvation Army at 254-774-9961, visit online at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/bell-county, or stop by at 419 West Avenue G in Temple.