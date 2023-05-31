TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Scammers in the Temple area are posing as law enforcement officers and asking for money.

The Temple Police Department says that in this particular scam, a voice recording tells the individual they have a warrant out for their arrest – and that they need to call 254-332-4080 and pay over the phone.

The department says it will never ask you to pay a warrant over the phone. If you need to pay a warrant, you need to pay in person at the department or at court.

If you receive any type of phone call, email or text asking for money on behalf of any agency, you are urged to report it immediately and to not give out any personal information.