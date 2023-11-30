Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit Temple on Friday to help start Hillary Hickland’s campaign for State House District 55. Hickland is a Republican and hopes to unseat current St. Rep. Hugh Shine.

According to her LinkedIn and X accounts, Hickland is a fulltime homemaker, 9th generation Texan, Jesus Lover, Diligent seeker of Truth, Wife, and Mother. The event tomorrow will be at 17 South Main Street in Temple at 1:30 p.m. Hickland told FOX 44 News that issues such as education, property taxes, and border security spurred her run for State Representative.

Hillary Hickland, (R) Candidate for State House District 55

Gov. Abbott’s support of Hickland over Shine comes after the incumbent state representative joined 20 other Republicans and 63 Democrats to strip school vouchers from an education bill earlier this month.

St. Rep. Hugh Shine, (R) District 55

St. Rep. Shine told FOX 44 News that he has supported Gov. Abbott on every issue except school vouchers. He served on the House Ways & Means Committee and says when he looks at the numbers connected to school vouchers, there is not enough funds to support them three to five years down the road.

An education savings account program (ESA) has been one of Gov. Abbott’s keynote through four special sessions and the regular session. It would allow Texas parents to receive money to use for private school education.

It’s been a goal for certain conservatives that gained traction after the COVID-19 pandemic, saying voucher-like programs will give parents more options if they are dissatisfied by their public schools. The proposal has been met with fierce criticism from Democrats and public school advocates, who say it diverts dollars that could be spent bolstering Texas schools that are accountable to taxpayers, unlike private entities.

FOX 44 News will attend the event Friday and speak with St. Rep. Shine after. Watch FOX 44 News @ 5:30 p.m. Friday for full coverage.