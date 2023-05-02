Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department wants your help finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Layla Reed was last seen leaving her home in the Belton area on April 27th. She was riding a black mongoose bicycle with green lettering, and was wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Layla is 5’6″ and weighs around 158 pounds. She has short light brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.

If you know where Layla may be or have seen her, please call the Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.