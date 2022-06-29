KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department need your help identifying a suspect in a Burglary case.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department were recently dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Kern Road in reference to a burglary of a habitation. They were told an unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole property – including a wallet containing credit cards. The unknown suspect(s) used the credit cards to make several purchases in Killeen.

(Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

One man was caught on video using one credit card at a local convenience store. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black shorts and a black t-shirt with the Nike logo on front.

(Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this man or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.