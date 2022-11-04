BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.

50-year-old Chonda Eileen Wambolt was last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on October 27. Wambolt is 5’5″, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair and has green eyes.

The Sheriff’s Department says investigators believe that the circumstances of Wambolt’s

disappearance could suggest she is endangered. She is driving a 2002 grey Plymouth minivan with an unknown Wyoming license plate. The vehicle is also reported to have a broken passenger side sliding rear door window – which has a plastic or wooden covering.

Chonda Eileen Wambolt. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

Chonda’s dog Peanut. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

The vehicle is also reported to have stickers on the back, one reading “Beef. It’s what’s for dinner,” and the other is of a Cardinal Bird that reads “Red Bird Estate Sales.” Wambolt is also reported to have her small brown dog with her.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Wambolt or the vehicle. If you have any information, you can the Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412.