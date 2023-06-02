BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division needs your help to find a teenager reported as missing.

15-year-old Edwin Perez is 5’7”, and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Perez was last seen on Thursday in the 6100 block of Knob Creek Road, in the Heidenhimer area of Bell County. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black crocs with socks.

If you have any information on Perez’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5412. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.