KILLEEN, Texas (FOX44) – A 29-year-old man whose jail records indicate is from Greenville, Mississippi, has been booked into the Bell County Jail as the second suspect in Killeen’s first murder of the year.

Bond has been set at $1 million for Willie Dean. About two weeks ago, Killeen Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jarkell Jamal Dean in the case. Both men are now accused in the death of 18-year-old Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre, of Killeen.

Jarkell Dean.

At 1:17 a.m on Saturday, April 8, officers received a call about a shooting victim in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue. When they arrived, they found Maestre with a gunshot wound and started life-saving procedures. The teen died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

During their investigation, detectives identified Jarkell Dean as a suspect. He was arrested and Justice of the Peace Duffield arraigned him, setting his bond at $1 million. Both men remain in the Bell County Jail.