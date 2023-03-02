Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a second attempt to cash the same check at the same Temple bank has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Killeen man.

Temple Police report they were called to the bank at 18 South Main Street about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on what was called in as a suspected attempted forgery in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw a man standing by one of the machines in the drive-through area. As they approached, the officers saw the man step behind the machine and throw something on the ground. Officers recovered what had been thrown down and discovered it was a check and a Texas state ID – which belong to someone else. The teller told officers the same man was there earlier in the day trying to cash the check with the same ID.

Officers identified the man as Marco Terrell Brown, who listed an address in Killeen. Officers took him into custody and he was transported to the Bell County Jail facing two felony counts.