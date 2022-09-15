Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood.

Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment alleged that the five men conspired to take items including chemical masks, intensifier tubes, tens, close combat optical equipment and other items which were later sold using online sellers such as eBay for more than $2 million.

The indictment stated that it all started possibly as early as January 2017, and continued into 2022.

Sentencing for Bryant has been tentatively set for January 25, 2023. Court appearances for the others involved are being set.

The indictment indicated that proceeds from the sale went toward the purchases of homes and cars, including two properties in the Killeen area, with the government seeking to seize those properties.

Others named in the indictment included Benjamin Alvarado, Jr., Darius Alsoton, Gabriel Taylor and Justin Wallas.