Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Seton Medical Center Harker Heights announced plans Thursday to shut down its maternity care unit. The phase out is expected to be complete by September 30, 2023.

Seton says the decision is based on a decline of women using the maternity care center and other women’s health services. According to Seton’s numbers, the hospital averaged two births a day in 2022. Seton blames that on a shortage of specialized providers.

When combined with increasing costs, the medical group says the burden could not be sustained by the hospital over the long term.

In a statement from the medical group, SMCHH Chief Executive Officer Patrick Swindle said, “This was not a decision we made lightly. Like all hospitals, we have a responsibility to ensure the services we provide are a reflection of community need. Given the many choices for obstetrical care in our area, we can no longer maintain a service without sufficient demand or long-term staffing support. This was a hard but necessary choice to ensure we remain financially strong and positioned to continue meeting the needs of the community – now and into the future.”

Hospital and clinic staff members affected by this shut down will be given a chance to transfer to other departments, according to Seton. They will also be given the chance to apply for open positions or receive severance benefits.

Seton says hospital staff will work with patients to make sure they continue to get the care they need. If you have questions or need to get a copy of your medical records, Seton has a website to help you.