Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – Harker Heights Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking people at Seton Medical Center.

Heights officers were called to the Seton medical facility at 850 West Central Texas Expressway about 11:00 p.m. Monday for a disturbance in progress. Dispatch advised the officers it was taking place on the second floor where a female was attacking people in the hospital.

Police were told on arrival that the woman physically assaulted two hospital employees and a security officer by striking, biting and kicking them. Despite the violence of the attacks, it appeared none of the injuries were significant.

Bell County Jail records did not indicate anyone was in custody by Tuesday.