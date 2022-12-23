Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Several people were displaced from a Killeen apartment complex when a fire broke out on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Trimmier Road at 12:02 p.m. and found flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building. They said the fire extended into the attic space of the twelve-unit building.

A total of 29 fire personnel responded – including four engines, two tower ladders, one heavy rescue, two ambulances, two battalion chief and two EMS captains. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of arrival.

Damage from the fire and smoke caused eight of the twelve units to be uninhabitable. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management worked with the apartment complex to assist the displaced residents.

There were no injuries to any firefighters or residents. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Friday afternoon, and remains under investigation.