Belton (FOX 44/KWKT) — Belton ISD announced Sunday night that crews were assessing storm damage to school buildings.

As of 9:30 p.m., the district said Belton High, Belton Middle, and Sparta Elementary were all without power. Power crews were working to restore power.

According to Oncor’s Outage Map, there were 1300 customers without power as of 10:40 p.m.

The Belton Independent School District plans to re-access the situation early Monday morning and update parents and students.

