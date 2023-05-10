Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — More than 100,000 gallons of sewer discharge has overflowed near Bird Creek, according to the City of Temple. This is in the area of 61st Street and Northwood Road.

The city blames the rain Wednesday for the overflow. Crews are working contain, disinfect, and remove any traces of chlorine from the discharge in Bird Creek.

Cleanup will continue after the discharge ceases and crews onsite are monitoring the situation and intercepting the flow as much as possible.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the situation.