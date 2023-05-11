Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Temple is blaming heavy rains and a power outage for more than 100,000 gallons of sewer discharge overflowing into Williamson Creek Thursday.

The overflow happened near Adams Avenue and North 50th Street. This is the second overflow situation in Temple in the last 24 hours.

Crews are onsite to contain, disinfect, and remove any traces of chlorine from the discharge, and will continue after the discharge ceases, according to the city.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the situation.