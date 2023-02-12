Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are investigating an aggravated sexual assault that took place Sunday morning around 6:49 a.m.

Officers say it happened in the 2700 block of North 3rd. Officers say the suspect had a gun and sexually assaulted a woman. The survivor was taken to Baylor Scott & White to be evaluated.

The suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, jeans, and a black t-shirt. Temple Police released two pictures of the attacker to FOX 44 News.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.