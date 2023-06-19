TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Temple Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North 2nd Street at approximately 9:38 p.m. Satruday in reference to call of a shots fired. When officers arrived, they made contact with two men.

Several shell casings were found in the backyard of the residence. No injuries have been reported.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police

Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.