Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night in the 1900 block of South 43rd Street.

Officers found a wounded man after responding to calls of shooting in the area. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

Investigators have not released the severity of the man’s injuries.

Witnesses told police officers the shooters drove off in a white Chrysler vehicle.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.