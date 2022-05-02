TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a Baylor Scott and White Clinic Monday morning.

Police received multiple calls around 6:55 a.m. of shots fired in the area of S. 25th Street and W Avenue H.

When officers arrived at the parking lot of the Baylor Scott and White Santa Fe Clinic, they found 21-year-old Amos Caine Jimenez with no shirt, carrying a backpack and a handgun.

As officers surveyed the scene, they discovered Jimenez fired several rounds at the clinic. One bullet hit the building, but no one was inside at the time. Jimenez was taken to the Bell County Jail on a deadly conduct felony charge.

This shooting has no direct correlation to the shootings in Temple from over the weekend.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.