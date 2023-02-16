TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Travis Middle School was put on a temporary lockout after Temple Police responded to a call of shots fired.

The Temple Police Department said officers responded around 12:33 p.m. Thursday to a call of a shooting at the corner of S. 21 Street and Avenue M. Out of an abundance of caution, Travis Middle School was put on a temporary lockout as officers surveyed the scene. However, the lockout was lifted a few minutes later.

Shell casings have been found in the area of the shooting, but officers have not found any damage from bullets. No suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.