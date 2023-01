TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported in this case. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.