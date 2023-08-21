Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Two shots were fired into a car during a road rage incident in Temple.

Police say it happened about 10:25 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Northeast H.K. Dodgen Loop. No one in the victim’s vehicle was hit or injured.

The victim told officers that someone in a white Hyundai Elantra pointed what was described as a “black gun” at the car and fired twice.

No details on what might have occurred before the shots were fired.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.