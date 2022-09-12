Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a June incident in which shots were fired into a car containing three young children.

Bond was set at a quarter-million dollars for Alyiah Marie Klenk, who was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force – who found her near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and 4th Street.

Klenk was sought in connection with an incident whichoccurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Chisholm Trail. Officers were told the victim drove off from his home and stopped briefly to speak to a family member in another car who was driving in the opposite direction. This was when police said the suspect pulled in behind the victim and started honking her horn.

The victim’s family member drove forward, and the suspect drove up next to the victim’s vehicle – where the two exchanged words.

When the victim started to drive away, police said the suspect pulled up next to the victim’s car, brought out a firearm, and fired into the victim’s vehicle – shattering the passenger window. A three-year-old and two five-year-olds were inside. Police found broken glass on the car seats and the childrens’ clothing. Glass was also found in one of the childrens’ hair. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation identified Klenk as a suspect, and a warrant was obtained for her arrest in August. She was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday after being found earlier by the U.S. Marshals. She was charged with multiple counts of endangering a child and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.