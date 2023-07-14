KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police need your help in order to find a missing 79-year-old man.

The family of Bievenido “Benny” Rios reported him missing on Thursday, from his residence in the 2100 block of Ruger Drive. His spouse last saw him that morning when she left the residence, and Benny was not home when she returned around 5 p.m.

The department says that Benny has brown eyes, is 5’7” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has gray/white hair and a mustache with sideburns. He was last seen wearing black or brown pants, black shoes and always wears a cowboy hat. Benny’s family advised that he has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for his absence. If you know of Benny’s whereabouts, you can contact the Killeen Police Department (254) 501-8830 or call 9-1-1.