HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A local non-profit is promoting sobriety and sober living through roller skating!

Keys 2 Kommunity presents “Skate 4 Sobriety” at Texas Skateland in Harker Heights, located at 205 Cox Drive. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, and is free to the public.

The event will have special guest speakers, performers, raffles and fun for the whole family!

Keys 2 Kommunity provides opportunities to get in contact with resources and networking. It also supports people who are struggling to live life without the need for alcohol or other stimulants.