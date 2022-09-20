KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday.

Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to the high school, and determined the building was safe for students to return to the first floor. The campus relocated second-floor students and staff to the gym and cafeteria for the rest of the day.

Maya says the campus promptly communicated with the Shoemaker High School family throughout the evacuation and update. She says the district is grateful for the prompt response from campus administration, the Killeen ISD Police Department, and the Killeen Fire Department.

This comes after a fire was set in a Shoemaker bathroom last February. You can read about our previous story here.